Jacare Souza on UFC Title Aspirations: ‘I Stopped Thinking About The Belt’

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza isn’t obsessed with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title.
Souza is a former Strikeforce 185-pound title holder, but still hasn’t had a UFC title fight. Souza has gone 7-1 under the UFC banner. His only loss was a split decision to Yoel Romero back in Dec. 2015. “Jacare” was offered a middleweight shot at UFC 199 against Luke Rockhold, but an injury prevented that bout from happening.
With Michael Bisping set to defend his title against Georges St-Pierre, it leaves the middleweight contenders in limbo. “Jacare” said he no longer worries about the title as a result (via Flo Combat):
“I’ve been very anxious, but nowadays I don’t suffer anymore. I’m calm and settled with my work in the UFC and earning a good salary. I’m winning more than Bisping since he doesn’t fight [laughs]. If he’s getting by through pay-per-view points he’s dead, because his fight with Dan Henderson was (expletive). … I stopped thinking about the belt, it seems like I’m running after the wind. I’m working, going one step at a time. There’s no use asking for (the title), I have to work […]. Making money is very good, but if these money fights happen because the UFC allows them to happen, I can’t do anything.”