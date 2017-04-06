Jacare Souza on UFC Title Aspirations: ‘I Stopped Thinking About The Belt’

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza isn’t obsessed with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title.

Souza is a former Strikeforce 185-pound title holder, but still hasn’t had a UFC title fight. Souza has gone 7-1 under the UFC banner. His only loss was a split decision to Yoel Romero back in Dec. 2015. “Jacare” was offered a middleweight shot at UFC 199 against Luke Rockhold, but an injury prevented that bout from happening.

With Michael Bisping set to defend his title against Georges St-Pierre, it leaves the middleweight contenders in limbo. “Jacare” said he no longer worries about the title as a result (via Flo Combat):