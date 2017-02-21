Jacare Souza Says Michael Bisping Hasn’t Learned From First Knockout Loss

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza has not forgotten about Michael Bisping’s knockout loss at UFC 100.

Bisping may be the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder, but he didn’t have an easy road getting there. The first knockout loss of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career came at the hands of Dan Henderson.

Henderson knocked Bisping out cold with his signature “H-Bomb” in the second round. Years later, Bisping would make his first successful title defense against Henderson in a rematch. He won the fight by unanimous decision.

Souza took to social media to blast Bisping for failing to put away “Hendo,” who was the 13th ranked middleweight before retiring (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Look what happens when I fight the No. 13 (fighter) in the rankings. Look what happens when Michael Bisping fights the No. 13 (fighter) in the rankings. I heard that the scared Bisping talked some crap about me, lying, because he doesn’t have more excuses not to step inside the Octagon with me, exactly how cowards do. He said I looked like an amateur standing with the No. 13 ranked middleweight (Tim Boetsch), but we all remember how he left the fight against the No. 13 ranked middleweight (Dan Henderson). You were beat up!”

“Jacare” didn’t stop there. He poked fun at “The Count’s” knockout loss back in 2009 to Henderson.