Jacare Souza Wants GSP & Michael Bisping to ‘F*ck Themselves’

Ronaldo Souza clearly doesn’t care for Michael Bisping’s next title defense.

“Jacare” isn’t fond of seeing Georges St-Pierre receive a shot at Bisping’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight gold despite over three years of inactivity. While Yoel Romero looked to be the clear number one contender after knocking out former champion Chris Weidman, the UFC felt otherwise.

Souza, who sits at the third spot on the official UFC middleweight rankings, went on a verbal tirade aimed at “Rush” and “The Count.” During a recent media session, “Jacare” expressed great disinterest in the match-up (via MMAFighting.com):