Jacare Souza Wants GSP & Michael Bisping to ‘F*ck Themselves’

Ronaldo Souza clearly doesn’t care for Michael Bisping’s next title defense.
“Jacare” isn’t fond of seeing Georges St-Pierre receive a shot at Bisping’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight gold despite over three years of inactivity. While Yoel Romero looked to be the clear number one contender after knocking out former champion Chris Weidman, the UFC felt otherwise.
Souza, who sits at the third spot on the official UFC middleweight rankings, went on a verbal tirade aimed at “Rush” and “The Count.” During a recent media session, “Jacare” expressed great disinterest in the match-up (via MMAFighting.com):
“I want them to suffer a double knockout. I want them to f—k themselves, man. That’s the reality. I don’t care about this fight. That’s the same thing I said when Bisping fought Dan Henderson. I didn’t care, too. I won’t even watch this crap. I already imagined this could happen. In fact, a lot of thing has happened in the UFC. What upsets me is not the fact that St-Pierre is fighting Bisping. It’s normal to me, he can fight, but he never fought at 185, he always said he was too small. He was always scared of fighting Anderson, everybody knows that, and now he’s back and fighting at 185.”