‘Jacare’ Souza: ‘Yoel Romero is The Dirty Fighter & Michael Bisping is The Chicken’

One day after calling former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder Luke Rockhold a “chicken,” Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza has taken things a step further. The former Strikeforce middleweight champion is now targeting reigning 185-pound champion Michael Bisping, and likely contender Yoel Romero.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, “Jacare” said he believes “The Count” will defend his belt against “The Soldier of God.” He didn’t speak highly of either fighter:

“I believe (Bisping vs. Romero) will happen. The dirty one, because Romero is a dirty fighter, against the chicken, the scared one – Bisping. So it will be kind of a weird fight. The dirty (fighter) against the chicken. I believe this will be the fight.”

Whether Souza was referring to Romero’s tainted supplement incident or his cage antics is up for debate.

Souza may have had harsh words for Bisping and Romero, but he was respectful of his next opponent Tim Boetsch. Souza will go toe-to-toe with “The Barbarian” at UFC 208 in Brooklyn, NY. “Jacare” is aware of Boetsch’s dangerous punching power.

“My opponent is trouble. He has a very hard hand – it can make it difficult for any opponent. His hook makes it tough. He’s very strong and his wrestling is very good, as well. So to sum it all up, he’s trouble.”

Many questioned why Boetsch was booked to fight Souza. With higher ranked fighters such as Gegard Mousasi and Robert Whittaker, “The Barbarian” was the last opponent fans expected for “Jacare.” Souza said the options were limited.

“My idea was to fight – that was my goal. I accepted everyone that was offered to me, and I accepted Boetsch. So it was kind of, I had to accept. There’s only that option.”

UFC 208 will be held inside the Barclays Center on Feb. 11. The main event will feature the inaugural women’s featherweight title fight between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.