‘Jacare’ Souza: Yoel Romero Rematch Will Happen Because Michael Bisping is a Chicken

Ronaldo Souza hasn’t minced words when it comes to his views on the current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion. “Jacare” has yet to receive his title shot and his loss to Yoel Romero back in Dec. 2015 delayed that goal.

Souza rebounded from his loss to “The Soldier of God” by defeating Vitor Belfort back in May 2016. “Jacare” dominated “The Phenom” for a first round TKO victory.

Speaking with the media (via MMAJunkie.com), Souza seems convinced that he’ll get his rematch with Romero soon. He says it will happen sooner than later thanks to Michael Bisping:

“Not only would I take (Yoel Romero), it’s going to happen because Bisping is a chicken. He’s running. This fight will happen. I believe after this fight of mine, Romero is next.”

Cock-a-doodle-doo?

“The Count” recently underwent knee surgery. He is set to return around May. Meanwhile, Souza will do battle with Tim Boetsch at UFC 208 on Feb. 11.

“Jacare” isn’t convinced that Bisping fights for anything other than compensation. In fact, he doesn’t believe the champion takes anyone else into consideration when he asks for “big money fights.”

“The truth is that (Bisping) doesn’t fight for his honor, or for his family. He doesn’t even fight for himself. He’s a guy who only thinks about money. He only thinks about doing his thing and fighting for money. That’s his first choice. He doesn’t care about his fans. He doesn’t care what the fans want. The fans are the ones who pay for this scoundrel’s salary, so he better respect them.”

When Romero was booked to face Chris Weidman at UFC 205, many expected Souza to be next in line for a shot at the middleweight gold. Instead, Bisping went on to fight Dan Henderson at UFC 204. “Jacare” wasn’t happy with the match-up saying, “no one wanted to see that crap.”