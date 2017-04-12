Jacare Souza’s Manager Says Re-Signing With The UFC is a Priority

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Ronaldo Jacare Souza
Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza will become a free agent soon, but signing a new contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is at the top of his list.

That’s according to Souza’s manager Gilberto Faria. “Jacare” will do battle with Robert Whittaker this Saturday night (April 15) inside the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri as part of the UFC on FOX 24 main card.

Souza currently sits at the third spot on the official UFC middleweight rankings, while Whittaker has the sixth spot. This will be the last fight under Souza’s current UFC deal. Speaking with Flo Combat, Faria said his fighter is eyeing a new deal with the top mixed martial arts (MMA) organization:

“There is priority for the UFC, without a doubt. It is the biggest event and platform in the world. We are respected, well treated and well earned. We are trying to seize the moment to negotiate a better contract. Trading has been going on for some time, and that is normal. We are seeing a value for the contract. But the negotiation time is not now, it is very much on top of the fight. After the fight we will reach a value and we will talk.”

