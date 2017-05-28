Jack Hermansson Bulldozes Through Alex Nicholson For First Round Stoppage

By
Jose Munoz
-
0
Jack Hermansson
Image Credit: Jesper S. Baek

Kicking us off on tonight’s (Sun. May 28, 2017) main card for UFC Fight Night 109 is a middleweight clash inside the Octagon between Jack Hermansson and Alex Nicholson. You can check out the synopsis here below:

Round 1:

Hermansson gets a takedown to open the round but Nicholson hooks his neck. Hermansson breaks his head free and is in side control dropping sporadic elbows. Hermansson drops some hammer fists and more ground-and-pound. Nicholson turns himself but gets mounted by Hermansson.

Hermansson takes the back and flattens Nicholson out, and is pouring on a ton of nasty ground-and-pound. The ref has seen enough, waves it off, and the crowd goes nuts.

Official Result: Jack Hermansson def. Alex Nicholson via R1 TKO (punches, 2:00)

