Jack Hermansson: I Knew Getting a Finish at UFC Fight Night 114 Would be Hard

Jack Hermansson felt he wouldn’t have an easy road to victory at UFC Fight Night 114.

This past Saturday night (Aug. 5), Hermansson took on Brad Scott inside the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico. The middleweight clash served as the featured bout on the FOX Sports 1 preliminary portion of UFC Fight Night 114.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, “The Joker” said he was counting on Scott to be tough and that’s exactly what he got:

“I knew it would be hard (to get a finish) if we were just in the stand-up. But I’m very, very confident in my top game. Everybody in my camp, we talked to each other and we knew that if we had more than a half-round left when I get on top, I’m going to finish. And that’s something we said all the way.”

He went on to say that he doesn’t believe the fight was stopped too late.

“He’s a tough guy and I think he’s worthy of having a good chance to fight out of that. I don’t think that he took unnecessary damage, so I think it’s right.”