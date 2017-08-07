Jack Hermansson: I Knew Getting a Finish at UFC Fight Night 114 Would be Hard

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Jack Hermansson
Image Credit: Jesper S. Baek

Jack Hermansson felt he wouldn’t have an easy road to victory at UFC Fight Night 114.

This past Saturday night (Aug. 5), Hermansson took on Brad Scott inside the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico. The middleweight clash served as the featured bout on the FOX Sports 1 preliminary portion of UFC Fight Night 114.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, “The Joker” said he was counting on Scott to be tough and that’s exactly what he got:

“I knew it would be hard (to get a finish) if we were just in the stand-up. But I’m very, very confident in my top game. Everybody in my camp, we talked to each other and we knew that if we had more than a half-round left when I get on top, I’m going to finish. And that’s something we said all the way.”

He went on to say that he doesn’t believe the fight was stopped too late.

“He’s a tough guy and I think he’s worthy of having a good chance to fight out of that. I don’t think that he took unnecessary damage, so I think it’s right.”

Latest MMA News

Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley on GSP’s Comeback: ‘Just be Real’

0
Tyron Woodley says he isn't hating on Georges St-Pierre, but feels he isn't being truthful. St-Pierre has made it clear that the only fight he's...
Jack Hermansson

Jack Hermansson: I Knew Getting a Finish at UFC Fight Night 114 Would be...

0
Jack Hermansson felt he wouldn't have an easy road to victory at UFC Fight Night 114. This past Saturday night (Aug. 5), Hermansson took on...
video

Randa Markos Laments “Discouraging Sh*t” Following Crucial Loss

0
Randa Markos lost via a tight split-decision to home town favorite Alexa Grasso in Mexico City - a result which could end up costing...
Vitor Belfort

Vitor Belfort Down for Sam Alvey, Vows to Finish him ‘With Smile on Face’

0
Vitor Belfort knows who Sam Alvey is. After Alvey called out Belfort for a bout at UFC Fight Night 114 after besting former champion Rashad...
video

First Female Bout Tabbed for ‘Dana White Contender Series’ Week 6 Lineup

0
The first female fight has been added to Dana White's Contender Series, as unbeaten Tiffany Masters takes on Jamie Colleen. Masters-Colleen have been announced for...
Load more