Jack McGann: ‘I Will Look For The Knockout Straight Away’ Against Levan Makashvili

Jack McGann isn’t interested in going to a decision in his next bout.

McGann is set to fight Levan Makashvili in Moscow, Russia for EFN 62 on March 31. Makashvili once fought for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He went 1-1-1 under the promotion.

In a recent interview with Flo Combat, McGann gave his upcoming opponent his due for having close encounters under the UFC banner. With that said, “The Pilgrim” is looking for his 11th career knockout: