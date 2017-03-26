Jack McGann: ‘I Will Look For The Knockout Straight Away’ Against Levan Makashvili

Jack McGann isn’t interested in going to a decision in his next bout.
McGann is set to fight Levan Makashvili in Moscow, Russia for EFN 62 on March 31. Makashvili once fought for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He went 1-1-1 under the promotion.
In a recent interview with Flo Combat, McGann gave his upcoming opponent his due for having close encounters under the UFC banner. With that said, “The Pilgrim” is looking for his 11th career knockout:
“Makashvili had a respectable UFC career. All of his fights in the organization were close. He represents himself well in the UFC and all other promotions. He has had top fights all around the world. He recently beat Rasul Mirzaev in a close bout. They were supposed to have a big rematch after his upset win over Rasul. Unfortunately Rasul got attacked at his house in the New Year. He will be out of the game for a few months. I am stepping in for this big fight at featherweight. That’s how the fight came to be. As soon as the ref says ‘go’ I will look for the knockout straight away. I’ve knocked out ten of my opponents so far. On the night of the fight I will be the bigger man, the younger man and it will show when I get an early finish.”