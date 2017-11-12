Jake Collier Wants to ‘Put on a Show’ in Front of a Home Crowd

Jake Collier is looking towards a bout in his ‘own backyard’ following a victory over Marcel Fortuna on Saturday night in Norfolk, Virgina

Collier believes that UFC Fight Night 124 on Jan 14. at St. Louis’ Scottrade Center represents an opportunity to gain some traction in front of a home crowd:

“I’d love to (fight on that card),” Collier told MMAjunkie. “I’ll take a week or so and get my fight back together and see if the UFC wants to throw me somebody. That’s seriously only an hour from my house – that’s my backyard. I want to fight on that card. I’m going to take about a week off and see if I can start making some noise and get on that card.”

Collier claimed that his victory over Fortuna was a big step in the right direction and is hoping to find an opponent who will offer an even bigger challenge in his next bout:

“Nobody in the UFC is easy,” Collier said. “I prefer a non-wrestler so we can stand and exchange a little bit and put on a show for the crowd because that’s kind of what I like to do. That’s all I really ask for.”