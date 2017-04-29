Jake Ellenberger Calls Mike Perry’s Retirement Comments ‘Dumb & Idiotic’

Jake Ellenberger isn’t fond of Mike Perry suggesting retirement.
“The Juggernaut” took on Perry on UFC Fight Night 108 inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Ellenberger was knocked out cold courtesy of Perry’s elbow in the second stanza. The loss was Ellenberger’s seventh in nine fights. He’s been finished in five of those bouts.
Perry recently said that Ellenberger might want to consider retiring. “The Juggernaut” told MMAFighting.com that “Platinum’s” comments were insult to injury:
“I’m a mature guy, emotionally mature as well. I don’t pay any attention [to what he says]. This sport, that’s the beauty of this sport. The better guy does not always win. That’s the reality. I’ve beaten some really good guys. I’ve got wins over guys I probably shouldn’t have. I have over 50 fights. And just a guy like that…it’s hard because there’s no reason for me to waste my time disrespecting him. He did his job. It is what it is. It’s a hard pill that I have to swallow. But for him to make dumb and idiotic comments, it’s like bro — you’ve made some bad decisions in the past. Let’s not become somebody who should speak for when another fighter should be done. That’s in the past.”