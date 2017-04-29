Jake Ellenberger Calls Mike Perry’s Retirement Comments ‘Dumb & Idiotic’

Jake Ellenberger isn’t fond of Mike Perry suggesting retirement.

“The Juggernaut” took on Perry on UFC Fight Night 108 inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Ellenberger was knocked out cold courtesy of Perry’s elbow in the second stanza. The loss was Ellenberger’s seventh in nine fights. He’s been finished in five of those bouts.

Perry recently said that Ellenberger might want to consider retiring. “The Juggernaut” told MMAFighting.com that “Platinum’s” comments were insult to injury: