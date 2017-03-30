Jake Ellenberger on Mike Perry: ‘There’s Definitely a Lot of Holes & Ways to Take Advantage’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Jake Ellenberger
Image Credit: Harry How/Getty Images

Jake Ellenberger believes Mike Perry’s game has been figured out to an extent.

“The Juggernaut” is set to compete against Perry inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on April 22 for UFC Fight Night 108. Both men are coming off a loss. Ellenberger suffered a bizarre TKO finish at the hands of Jorge Masvidal, while Perry was outgunned in a unanimous decision loss to Alan Jouban.

Ellenberger finds himself at No. 13 on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight rankings. Perry is unranked, but a win over Ellenberger may change that. A loss for “The Juggernaut” could be disastrous.

In his last eight professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bouts, Ellenberger has gone 2-6. At one point during his skid, Ellenberger had to convince the UFC to keep him on the roster. He was able to hang on with a first-round TKO win over Matt Brown.

Speaking to the media (via MMAJunkie.com), Ellenberger said he believes he can exploit some flaws in Perry’s game:

“There’s a blueprint, really, to beat anybody. There’s definitely a schematic that Jouban played well into. With Perry, he’s a pretty straightforward guy. When I see Mike, I see a lot of that young, hungry kid. But there’s definitely a lot of holes and ways to take advantage.”

