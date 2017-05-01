Jake Ellenberger on UFC Fight Night 108 Loss: ‘That’s Not How I Want to be Finished’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Jake Ellenberger
Image Credit: Harry How/Getty Images

Jake Ellenberger doesn’t plan on ending his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career quite yet.

“The Juggernaut” took on Mike Perry at UFC Fight Night 108 inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Ellenberger was knocked out in the second round courtesy of an elbow from “Platinum.” It was Ellenberger’s seventh loss in his last nine fights.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Ellenberger explained why he still wants to compete:

“Unfortunately, I’ve been in this place before. Nobody can decide (but me). I’ve been a critic, myself, talking about guys and when they should be done, but it’s really no one’s decision but your own. The many ways I pictured that fight going, (getting knocked out) was never a thought. That’s what makes this sport as interesting and unique as it is. I know what time it is. I know my door’s coming to a close, but that’s not how I want to be finished. I know what time it is. I’m 32. I’m not 22 anymore. But I still enjoy what I do. For me, health is No. 1. My family, my son – these things are definitely the most important. But you have to ask yourself why you’re still in it, and do you have a date when you want to be done. People’s careers come to an end before most of them anticipate it in most professional sports. I think i have a good idea when I’m going to be done, and I think that’s a big part of the exit strategy.”

