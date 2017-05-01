Jake Ellenberger on UFC Fight Night 108 Loss: ‘That’s Not How I Want to be Finished’

Jake Ellenberger doesn’t plan on ending his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career quite yet.

“The Juggernaut” took on Mike Perry at UFC Fight Night 108 inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Ellenberger was knocked out in the second round courtesy of an elbow from “Platinum.” It was Ellenberger’s seventh loss in his last nine fights.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Ellenberger explained why he still wants to compete: