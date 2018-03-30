Jake Ellenberger Receives New Opponent at UFC Utica

Jake Ellenberger has received a new opponent for his next fight inside the Octagon under the UFC banner.

He was supposed to fight Bryan Barberena at the show, but that fight got axed due to injury.

Now, Ellenberger will now meet Ben Saunders at the UFC Fight Night 131 event (better known as UFC Utica).

The Las Vegas-based promotion announced the welterweight booking between Ellenberger and Saunders on Friday afternoon.

By accepting and agreeing to fight on this date, it marks Ellenberger’s 20th UFC appearance.

Something to note is the fact that this marks Ellenberger’s first fight in over one year as he has not been seen inside of the Octagon since suffering a knockout loss to Mike Perry at UFC Fight Night 108 in April. He’s 2-7 in his past nine fights dating back to July 2013.

On the flip side, Saunders is also trying to snap a bad string of fights as he has lost his past two fights by knockout against Alan Jouban and Peter Sobotta.



UFC Utica is set to take place on June 1, 2018, at Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York. The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

Marlon Moraes vs. Jimmie Rivera will serve as the headliner of this show. The promotion will be announcing more bouts for this card, which you can see the updated lineup here:



Marlon Moraes vs. Jimmie Rivera

Walt Harris vs. Daniel Spitz

Sijara Eubanks vs. Lauren Murphy

Jarred Brooks vs. Hector Sandoval

Sam Alvey vs. Gian Villante

Gregor Gillespie vs. Vinc Pichel

Jessica Aguilar vs. Jodie Esquibel

Jake Ellenberger vs. Ben Saunders

