Jake Hager Plans to Make Bellator Debut by End of 2018

Jake Hager, better known to WWE fans as Jack Swagger, intends to make his mixed martial arts debut before 2018 comes to a close.

Back in Nov. 2017, Hager announced that he signed with Bellator. Hager is a former WWE superstar, but he certainly has some credentials going into his MMA debut. Hager was a two-sport athlete at the University of Oklahoma. He turned to wrestling solely in his sophomore year. Hager held the single-season record for most pins in the 285-pound weight class at the University of Oklahoma.

While Hager is 36, MMA’s heavyweight division isn’t exactly oozing with young talent. This is no exception under the Bellator banner. With Bellator allowing natural light heavyweights in their Heavyweight Grand Prix, many feel the division could use a boost.

Hager recently told Ringside News that he plans to debut by the end of this year:

“I am going to fight in Bellator in 2018! The soonest fight would be the fourth quarter. November, December is the time frame I’m looking at, I am going to continue to wrestle until then. Then I bunker down and start doing two-a-days. It’s in the contract that 45 days out from the fight that I cannot do any more wrestling shows.”

In WWE, Hager was able to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. During his run as champion, he played a cocky heel who bragged about his accomplishments as a college athlete. Before that run, he was the ECW champion. Hager also held the United States Championship and was the 2010 Money in The Bank winner.

Back in March 2017, Hager revealed on Chael Sonnen’s podcast that he requested his release from WWE. At the time, Hager was rarely seen on television. About two weeks later, the WWE granted Hager’s request.

