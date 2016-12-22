Jake Shields Avoiding The Trash Talk Ahead of WSOF Title Fight With Jon Fitch

Jake Shields isn’t one to back down from a verbal battle, just ask Conor McGregor.

But as the former Strikeforce champion and UFC title contender told MMAjunkie Radio recently, he doesn’t feel the need to do any of that ahead of facing Jon Fitch for the WSOF welterweight title.

The two are set to meet at WSOF 34 on NBC New Year’s Eve.

“He’s a guy I’ve got a lot of respect for, so I’m certainly not going to talk any (expletive) on Fitch,” Shields said. “He’s a great welterweight. He’s had a great career, and I think he’s still talented, so I’m excited to be fighting him for this title. It’s one of those fights I expected to happen years ago. I always thought me and Fitch wold fight, both being NorCal guys, both being Top-5 welterweights most of our career, I’m surprised we haven’t fought before.”

Shields, who will turn 38 years old shortly after the fight, has not fought since August 2015 when he was submitted by Rousimar Palhares for the title. WSOF officials eventually stripped Palhares of the belt for holding on to the submission for too long.

Overall, Shields is 5-2 with a no-contest since a 2011 loss to Jake Ellenberger in the UFC.