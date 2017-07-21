Jake Shields Has Sights Set on $1 Million PFL Tournament

Jake Shields certainly wouldn’t mind snagging $1 million.

He’ll have his chance in a 12-man Professional Fighters League (PFL) tournament. The former Strikeforce middleweight champion plans on entering the tournament next year. He told MMAJunkie.com that the money can’t hurt:

“I’ve got to see how everything’s structured, but that’s probably the plan. I’ve got to win that million dollars to keep paying that rent.”

Before he can think about 2018, Shields meets Danny Davis Jr. on the main card of PFL: Everett on July 29 inside Xfinity Arena. Shields doesn’t sound too concerned about his opposition, but he is cautious.

“He’s a guy I don’t really know anything about. I’m sure I’m the big favorite. I think I’ve beaten five UFC or PRIDE champs. When you have a record like that, and you fight somebody you’ve never heard of, makes it a little tough to get psyched up for. But my mindset is to take it serious, because you don’t want to lose to the guy you’re supposed to beat.”