Jake Shields Believes Nick & Nate Diaz Will Fight Again

Jake Shields feels both Nick and Nate Diaz will make their returns to the Octagon.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Nate in action. It’s been even longer since the last time we witnessed Nick put on the gloves. Back in Aug. 2016, Nate dropped a majority decision to Conor McGregor in their rematch. Nick initially lost to Anderson Silva via unanimous decision back in Jan. 2015, but the result was changed to a No Contest after Silva was popped for banned substances.

The question remains whether or not the Diaz brothers will make their returns. A recent report claimed that the UFC and Nate were in talks for a potential bout at UFC 227 on Aug. 4. During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour” Shields, who is a close friends and training partner of the Diaz brothers, said Nate’s return is likely for a big fight (via Bloody Elbow):

“I think (Nate) will fight again. He still trains a lot. He pretty much trains everyday. He wants to fight and he loves training. He just wants to make sure it’s a money fight, which you can’t blame him. He just made those two Conor paydays, so it’s hard for him to step in there unless it’s a big fight. He’s not just looking for Conor, he’s looking for a fight that makes sense, that’s going to bring him a big payday, and a lot of hype.”

As far as Nick goes, Shields believes he can make a return as well.

“I think (Nick) will fight again soon. He’s been training a little bit. I haven’t been out there (in California), but I’m pretty sure he’s been training a decent amount. I would love to see him fight again. He hasn’t been training as much, but he’s still in good shape and can come back fast.”

Nick was recently cleared to compete by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). He had three Whereabouts Failures. Speculation has run rampant since it was revealed that he is free to step back inside the Octagon.

What do you think the future holds for the Diaz brothers?