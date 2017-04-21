Jake Shields on Dillon Danis: ‘He’s Kind of a Little Conor Boy’

Dana Becker
Jake Shields will square off with Dillon Danis at Submission Underground 4 later this year.

But the rivalry between the two started long ago.

Shields and Danis were both involved in the UFC 202 press conference that featured Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz.

“I think Dillon’s just mad that I doused him with coffee, cause I threw the cup lightly cause Dillon’s really close to me and I got my target. So he’s little butthurt about that,” said Shields, during a recent appearance on Submission Radio. “Oh I got my target. I would have thrown it harder if I was trying not to get him, but Dillon was right there, so that’s who I was aiming for. I got him and a couple of Conor’s guys. Their shirts had coffee all over them. So I’ll see if I can find some pictures of him getting hit since he’s talking shit. He had coffee all over him. It was pretty funny. So yeah, I think he’s just mad that I got him good with the coffee.”

Danis recently signed a contract with Bellator MMA but has yet to made his debut for the promotion. Shields, meanwhile, remains with the World Series of Fighting, which recently re-branded.

While there is a legit feud between Shields and Danis, the former Strikeforce champion isn’t going in with full-on hatred towards his opponent.

“He’s kind of a little Conor boy. Having the rivalry with Conor and then now I’m training with Renzo’s (Gracie) and now they have a little rivalry, so of course there’s a little bit of bad blood between the two of us,” he said. “But overall, I don’t think he’s that bad of a guy. I think he is a little cocky, but he’s also out there selling himself and he’s talented, he’s young. So he’s not someone I seriously hate, but I do want to go out there and kick his ass.”

