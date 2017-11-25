Jake Shields, Tim Sylvia Featured in Upcoming Submission Underground 6

Jake Shields and Tim Sylvia will be in the main and co-main event for the December 3 edition of Submission Underground 6.

The event takes place from Portland and airs live on FloGrapling.

Shields will headline the card, as the former Strikeforce champion and UFC title contender takes on Gilbert Burns. Shields picked up a win at SUG 4 over Dillon Danis a few months back.

Sylvia, a former UFC heavyweight champion, meets Fabiano Scherner in the co-main event. Scherner is a multi-time jiu-jitsu gold medalist.

Other bouts include AJ Agazarm vs. Nathan Orchard, David Mitchell vs. Anthony Smith and Vagner Rocha vs. Jesse Taylor.