Jake Shields vs. Ray Cooper III to Headline PFL 3, Full Card Announced

The headliner and full card for PFL 3 have been set.

The name “World Series of Fighting” is no more as the company has rebranded and is now the Professional Fighters League. The promotion is much like the International Fight League as it boasts the fact that it’s the “world’s only mixed martial arts league.” Unlike the IFL, the PFL will not consist of teams. The first season will run for ten months and will feature seven weight classes.

WSOF launched in November 2012 and held 35 events. Although they signed some known fighters, the promotion was never a big rating success on NBCSN or even when their events aired on NBC.

Each fighter will compete in three regular season fights. Those with the best records will move on to a playoff and then the championship round. Each tournament winner in the seven weight classes will be crowned champion and win a one million dollar purse. An additional three million dollars will be shared between other regular season and playoff competitors.



PFL 3 is slated to go down on July 5 at the Charles E. Smith Center in Washington, D.C.

The event will be headlined by a welterweight bout between Jake Shields and Ray Cooper III. Other notable names that are competing at this event include the cousin of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Abubakar Nurmagomedov, as well as UFC veterans Rick Story, Yuri Villefort, and Paul Bradley.

Although the lineup has yet to be finalized, here is the full card for this upcoming event:

ake Shields vs. Ray Cooper III



Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Pavel Kusch



Rick Story vs. Yuri Villefort



Shamil Gamzatov vs. Eddie Gordon

Joao Zeferino vs. Paul Bradley



John Howard vs. Gasan Umalatov



Herman Terrado vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov



Bruno Santos vs. Sadibou Sy



Louis Taylor vs. Anderson Goncalves



Rex Harris vs. Andre Lobato



Danillo Villefort vs. Abus Magomedov



Bojan Velickovic vs. Jonatan Westin

