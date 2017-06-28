Jake Shields, Yushin Okami Added to PFL Event in July

The Professional Fighters League will go head-to-head with UFC 214 on July 29, as three bouts have been announced for the event.

In the headline act, former World Series of Fighting featherweight champion Andre Harrison will take on Steven Rodriguez from the XFINITY Arena in Everett, Washington.

Also, Yushin Okami will face off against Andre Lobato in the co-main event and Jake Shields battles Danny Davis, Jr. in a welterweight affair.

Heavyweights Jared Rosholt and Nick Rossborough round-out the planned card for the night.

The PFL kicks off this Friday with Jon Fitch vs. Brian Foster in the main event. These upcoming cards in 2017 will help determine the seed for fighters when the inaugural PFL season kicks off in January.