UFC EMEA Vice President James Elliott Has Resigned, Will Leave Role This Week

James Elliott will leave the UFC following this Saturday’s Fight Night 107 event in London.

Officials for the company have announced that UFC Vice President and General Manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa James Elliott has provided them with his resignation, and will leave the company

Senior Vice President of UFC International and Content Joe Carr will reportedly replace Elliott, in a move which would see him go back to the role he held on an interim basis prior to Elliott’s hiring in 2015.

“I am incredibly proud to have been part of such a phenomenal organization and to have made my own impact on one of the fastest growing sports in the world,” Elliott stated.“I’d like to thank all those involved in letting me be a part of the UFC’s journey. “As I decide to move on to explore new avenues, I leave behind me a team of talented individuals who will continue to grow the brand and sport across the EMEA region. I wish everyone involved continued success.”

Elliott has been a huge part of the UFC’s continued success in Europe, in particular, and will certainly be missed. There is no indication as to Elliott taking up a role elsewhere at the time of writing.