James Gallagher Claims he Will Break Bellator’s First 1 Million PPV Buys

Bellator’s unbeaten Irish sensation James Gallagher is potentially one of the biggest stars of the promotion

“The Strabanimal” is set to headline his first event at Dublin’s 3 Arena on Nov. 10, yet an opponent is still unconfirmed. Having set his career highlight to date with a victory at Madison Square Garden over Chinzo Machida, the SBG Ireland star is looking forward to more.

While there are many barometers of success for a fighter, the 20-year-old believes that the most tangible goal involves being the first Bellator fighter to hit 1 Million pay-per-view buys:

“This will be the real ‘Jimmy Show’. It’s going to be next level s**t,” Gallagher said (via MMAFighting):

“The whole show is going to be bigger. There are a lot of things that we’re going to do in the lead up that will make this a much bigger show than the last Bellator events that we had in Ireland.

“It’s all about me. The VIP tickets for this show sold out in two hours.

“What other 20-year-old can they do this with? I bet they wished they picked me up when I was 17 and pumped all that cash into me like they did with some other guys. Those other guys failed when they walked out, they couldn’t handle that pressure.

“In New York, I proved that I’m the fighter that they should invest in. I’m going to be the one who eventually breaks a million pay-per-view buys for Bellator.