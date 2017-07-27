James Gallagher Confirms He Will Headline Bellator Dublin Event

James Gallagher is one of the hottest prospects in Irish MMA and appears to be seen as such by the Bellator top brass

So much so that the SBG Ireland product will headline a Bellator event in the Irish capital city this November at just 20 years old.

“The Strabanimal”, currently 7-0, last entered the cage at the illustrious Madison Square Garden last month as part of Bellator’s first pay-per-view card. The Irishman was clearly up to the task, dispatching Chinzo Machida via rear naked choke in the first round of the contest.

It is no secret that the Los Angeles based promotion see Gallagher as one of their hottest properties and appear to be set to reward the rising star with a headline slot in his home country.

10th November 3arena Dublin @bellatormma having finally put on the real jimmy show! Don't miss… https://t.co/w6yZpCRSDv — james gallagher (@StrabanimalMMA) July 25, 2017

