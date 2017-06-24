James Gallagher Dominates Chinzo Machida in First-Round Submission

James Gallagher (7-0) made short work of Chinzo Machida (5-3) at Bellator 180.

Gallagher immediately took to the center of the cage. He didn’t engage in striking right away. Machida stuffed a takedown. Gallagher landed for the first strike of the fight. Machida landed a punch of his own before being taken down.

Gallagher landed a strike and moved to mount. Machida had a cut above his eye. An elbow was there for Gallagher. He took the back of Machida.

The blood started to pour above Machida’s eye. Gallagher secured the rear-naked choke and forced the submission.

Final Result: James Gallagher def. Chinzo Machida via submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 2:22