James Gallagher: ‘I’m Going to Bring That Title Back to my Hometown’

James Gallagher is eyeing Bellator gold.

Last month, Gallagher took on Chinzo Machida inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The bout was part of the Bellator 180 card. Gallagher won the fight via first-round submission.

“The Strabanimal” recently spoke to Champions.co. He made it clear that his ultimate goal is to capture the Bellator featherweight title and bring it to Strabane:

“I can’t put it into words–I looked around and the whole place was just singing ‘Ole, ole, ole,’ and I was just looking around like, these are people that have come from my hometown and they’ve worked so hard, the same way I did to win, doing their jobs just to be able to come over and see me. It’s not cheap to come here. They came all the way to support me and I can’t thank these people enough. These are the people that motivate me and that’s why I went and sat on top of that cage. I wasn’t celebrating up there. I was just looking around, taking it all in and using it for inspiration. It’s made me want to work an awful lot harder. I’m going to bring that title back to my hometown.”