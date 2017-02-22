James Gallagher: ‘Kirill Medvedovski Will Realize There’s no Escape For Him’

James Gallagher feels prepared for his third Bellator bout.

Gallagher will compete against Kirill Medvedovski this Friday night (Feb. 24) inside the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. It’ll be Medvedovski’s second appearance inside the Bellator cage.

“The Strabanimal,” who trains at SBG Ireland, is perfect five bouts into his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. He has only gone the distance once and that was to Mike Cutting in his Bellator debut. He has submitted the rest of his opponents.

As for Medvedovski, he is coming off a first-round loss at the hands of Georgi Karakhanyan. Prior to that contest, “The Messenger” dropped a unanimous decision to Magomed Ginazov. Medvedovski’s last victory was a 27-second knockout over Evgeny Zhekalov back in Feb. 2016.

Gallagher recently spoke with MMAWeekly.com. While he respects his opponent’s fighting abilities, he doesn’t believe it will be enough: