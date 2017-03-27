SBG Ireland’s James Gallagher vs. Chinzo Machida Announced for Bellator 180

SBG Ireland’s James Gallagher has an opportunity to follow in the footsteps of teammate Conor McGregor, and make an impression Madison Square Garden.
The undefeated 20-year-old “Strabanimal” will test Chinzo Machida on the Spike TV broadcasted part of Bellator 180’s card.
The promotion’s president Scott Coker confirmed the booking following an appearance on Monday’s episode of The MMA Hour.
Gallagher is 6-0 in his professional career and is widely regarded as one of Ireland’s hottest prospects in MMA. Training alongside UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor at SBG Ireland, Gallagher boasts a record of 3-0 in the Bellator cage and will be looking to keep that run going against a man literally twice his age.
The strabanimal is coming to steal the show @thegarden in NYC. 20 years old fighting in the biggest fight venue in the world. Im honoured to be able to represent my country, my team and my town of Strabane on the biggest show in the world. I'm coming here to steal the show. Thank you to my family and coaches and Bellator! The Irish are coming to New York!! Lets fucking do this. From st pats hall in Strabane to MSG in NY 🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪 #thestrabanima #BT82
Machida is 5-2 in MMA, and is most notable for being the brother of former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida. Machida is 2-0 in Bellator, having landed two consecutive stoppage wins over Mario Navarro and Jamar Ocampo.
Bellator 180 takes place June 24 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.