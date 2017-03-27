SBG Ireland’s James Gallagher vs. Chinzo Machida Announced for Bellator 180

Adam Haynes
SBG Ireland’s James Gallagher has an opportunity to follow in the footsteps of teammate Conor McGregor, and make an impression Madison Square Garden.

The undefeated 20-year-old “Strabanimal” will test Chinzo Machida on the Spike TV broadcasted part of Bellator 180’s card.

The promotion’s president Scott Coker confirmed the booking following an appearance on Monday’s episode of The MMA Hour.

Gallagher is 6-0 in his professional career and is widely regarded as one of Ireland’s hottest prospects in MMA. Training alongside UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor at SBG Ireland, Gallagher boasts a record of 3-0 in the Bellator cage and will be looking to keep that run going against a man literally twice his age.

Machida is 5-2 in MMA, and is most notable for being the brother of former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida. Machida is 2-0 in Bellator, having landed two consecutive stoppage wins over Mario Navarro and Jamar Ocampo.

Bellator 180 takes place June 24 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

