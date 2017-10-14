James Gallagher on Knee Injury: ‘It’s The Worst Thing Ever’

James Gallagher is detailing the knee injury that forced him off the Bellator 187 card.

Gallagher was set to headline the event inside the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Nov. 10. During training camp, Gallagher suffered injuries to his LCL and PCL. AJ McKee will replace him in the main event.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Gallagher talked about the injury:

“I was wrestling, we were doing some positional sparring and a guy got a single leg on me and I was trying to defend it. I was keeping my balance, but when he turned the corner my whole knee snapped. It sounded like a branch snapping, it was the most horrible thing I’ve heard in my life. The whole gym just stopped and looked around at me. I just looked at my knee, I was in the maddest pain I’ve ever been in. It’s the worst thing ever. Honestly, it made me feel sick.”