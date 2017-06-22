James Gallagher Says Chinzo Machida is Tough, But Limited

Fernando Quiles Jr.
James Gallagher
James Gallagher believes he has a formidable, but beatable foe in Chinzo Machida.

The two will meet inside Madison Square Garden in New York City this Saturday night (June 24). The bout is set to be part of the Bellator 180 card live on Spike.

In a recent interview with MMAJunkie.com, Gallagher gave credit where it’s due but feels he’ll be too much for Machida:

“I have a tough opponent in front of me, but he’s limited. He moves back and forward in straight lines and he’s just got that one style. I’ve got it all. I’ve got the striking, I’ve got the clinch, I’ve got the ground, I’ve got the in-close boxing, and I’ve got the distance fighting. I’ve got that karate style, as well. I can do all that. I started off doing karate. I feel I’ve got it all, where he’s got that one style.”

