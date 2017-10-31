James Gallagher Says Knee Surgery Was a Success

James Gallagher says he’ll be back to training soon.

Gallagher was expected to headline Bellator 187 in Dublin, Ireland. That changed when he suffered injuries to his PCL and LCL during training camp. It’ll put him out of action for the rest of 2017.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Gallagher said his surgery wasn’t as intense as initially feared:

“The plan was to remove some of my hamstring so they could use that to attach my LCL together. They also had to have a look at my PCL. In the end they didn’t have to touch anything, so the surgery was very successful. They just had to clear out a load of cartilage and scope out some other stuff that was in my knee, but they didn’t have to touch the ligaments at all. I’ll be back training in about six weeks.”