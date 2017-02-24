James Gallagher to A.J. McKee: ‘You’re a F*cking P*ssy & You’re Next’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
James Gallagher
Image Credit: Bellator MMA/Spike

James Gallagher didn’t mince words after his Bellator 173 victory.

Tonight (Feb. 24), Gallagher entered the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland with an undefeated record. That unbeaten streak remained intact. Gallagher made short work of Kirill Medvedovsky, submitting him in the first round.

After the fight, Bellator color commentator Jimmy Smith spoke to “The Strabanimal.” SBG Ireland’s featherweight prospect didn’t have any kind words for fellow prospect A.J. McKee:

“A.J. McKee, you’re a f*cking p*ssy and you’re next. I’m gonna strangle you. You come here, b*tching out on your teammate? Come here and I’ll f*cking show you who’s real. I’m real and you’re getting done.”

The official Twitter account of Bellator posted Gallagher’s rant on McKee. You can watch it below:

The main event of Bellator 173 featured former light heavyweight champion Liam McGeary going one-on-one with Brett McDermott. McGeary was originally set to battle Chris Fields. Unfortunately, Fields went down with an injury. Bellator then turned to Vladimir Filipovic. Visa issues prevented Filipovic from competing.

Also featured on the card was a women’s catchweight bout at 140 pounds. Sinead Kavanagh went toe-to-toe with Iony Razafiarison. Kavanagh put her undefeated record at stake against the featherweight out of Paris, France.

You can view the full Bellator 173 results here.

