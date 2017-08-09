James Gallagher to Face Jeremiah Labiano in Bellator: Dublin Main Event

Unbeaten James Gallagher’s opponent when he headlines the upcoming Bellator event in Ireland will be Jeremiah Labiano.

Gallagher-Labiano takes place November 10 from the 3Arena in Dublin. Bellator officials confirmed the fight via a press release on Wednesday.

Since signing with Bellator, Gallagher (7-0) has been nothing short of impressive, scoring submission wins over Chinzo Machida, Kirill Medvedovsky and Anthony Taylor. He also earned a decision last year in his debut with the promotion vs. Mike Cutting.

Prior to coming over to Bellator, Conor McGregor’s teammate earned three submission wins – all of which came in the first round.

Labiano (11-5) has won back-to-back fights, including a decision last November inside the Bellator cage. He is 2-1 with Bellator and 4-3 over his last seven fights, including a 2014 victory vs. Tyson Nam.