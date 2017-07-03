James Gallagher Wants Bellator Gold in Two Divisions

Fernando Quiles Jr.
James Gallagher
James Gallagher

James Gallagher is channeling his inner Conor McGregor.

One belt simply won’t be enough for Gallagher. Still young in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career, “The Strabanimal” is a featherweight and while he’s eyeing 145-pound gold, he also sees a title run at bantamweight in the future.

He expressed confidence in his ability to achieve his goals during a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour:”

“I think November is next for me and I’m thinking I’m going down and whipping a few 135ers. I’m gonna drop down a weight class I think. I’m gonna speak to my team first before committing to anything but it’s looking like 135 is in the cards and hopefully I can go down and get that belt. Hopefully I’ll have one or two fights and I’ll get the title shot. I’m quite confident. I’m not 100 percent sure but I’m quite confident that it’s gonna be at 135.”

