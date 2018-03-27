James Gallagher Wants in on Bellator 200 Card

James Gallagher is making a case to be added to the Bellator 200 card.

Gallagher has had a string of bad luck as of late. His last fight was back in June 2017. Injuries have plagued “The Strabanimal.” Gallagher has had to pull out of two bouts, one at Bellator 187 and the other at Bellator 196.

A rising prospect at featherweight, Gallagher hopes to be back in the cage soon. The SBG Ireland standout recently took to Instagram to express his desire of competing at Bellator 200:

Bellator 200 will take place inside The SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England on May 25. Gegard Mousasi will challenge Rafael Carvalho for the Bellator middleweight title. Also, Mirko Cro Cop is set to battle Roy Nelson in a rematch.

That’s not all, as former light heavyweight champion Phil Davis faces Linton Vassell. Striking sensation Michael Page will also return to mixed martial arts action. He’s set to meet David Rickels. Stick with MMANews.com for more details on Bellator 200 as they become available.

