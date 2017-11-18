James Mulheron Flagged by USADA, Removed From UFC Shanghai

Another day, another fighter gets flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

James Mulheron is the latest fighter hit by the USADA hammer. He was scheduled to take on Cyril Asker inside the Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai, China. The bout would have been part of the UFC Fight Night 122 card on Nov. 25. Mulheron has been pulled from the card.

Check out the UFC’s statement below:

“The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed James Mulheron of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collected on November 10, 2017. Due to the proximity of James’s upcoming scheduled bout at UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs. Gastelum in Shanghai, China on November 25, 2017, against Cyril Asker, Mulheron has been removed from the card and UFC is currently seeking a replacement.”