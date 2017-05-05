James Nakashima Dominates LaRue Burley on Way to Unanimous Decision

James Nakashima
LaRue Burley (7-3) was outmatched against James Nakashima (7-0) tonight (May 5).

The two exchanged kicks in the opening frame. The two looked to have had an accidental clash of heads and time was called to check on Burley, who was in pain. Replays showed that it was an accidental poke to the eye by Nakashima.

The action resumed and it appeared Burley still had trouble looking out of the eye. Nakashima landed some leg kicks and a left hand. Burley went for a superman punch off the cage. Nakashima avoided a spinning back kick. Nakashima landed some knees in the thai clinch. He landed some more knees as the round ended.

Nakashima got round two started by taking Burley down. He took his opponent’s back and started raining down strikes. He moved to the north-south position, but eventually got the back of Burley again. Nakashima nailed Burley with a hard kick to the groin and time was called. A point was deducted from Nakashima.

Time was called and Nakashima landed a right hand. He went for a takedown, but it was stuffed. Burley went for a jumping knee. He shot in for a takedown, but ended up on his back. The round ended with Nakashima in top control.

An inside leg kick from Nakashima opened up the final frame. He took Burley down and dropped some punches. He stood in control throughout the round. Nakashima moved to full mount, but didn’t do much with it. He had the back of Burley as the final bell sounded.

Final Result: James Nakashima def. LaRue Burley via unanimous decision

