James Vick Admits Lack of Recognition Has Been ‘Really Annoying’

James Vick is still discontent with being unknown despite the fact that he’s 6-1 in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Vick will compete inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas at UFC 211. “The Texecutioner” is going to meet Marco Polo Reyes on May 13.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Vick dismissed the mentality that he has to promote himself to be noticed:

“It’s been really annoying, to be honest with you. I made a big deal about this after my last fight, about – I’m 6-1 in the UFC, and no one knows who the (expletive) I am. And I get tired of hearing all these clowns talk about, ‘You need to promote yourself.’ I’ve recently just made a training week video, I’ve been doing YouTube posts, and I’ve been doing stuff at a YouTube channel and everything.”

Vick feels the UFC plays a huge role in jump starting a fighter’s popularity.

“But all of these people who are popular the way they are, they’re not self-promoting. It’s not that they’re self-promoting. They became basically overnight stars because of the UFC’s promotion. And maybe from there, people were interested in the contents they have on their social media or whatever. But that (expletive) wouldn’t have blown up like that before the UFC created them.”