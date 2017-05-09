James Vick Admits Lack of Recognition Has Been ‘Really Annoying’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
James Vick
Image Credit: Image Credit: Mark J. Rebilas of USA TODAY Sports

James Vick is still discontent with being unknown despite the fact that he’s 6-1 in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Vick will compete inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas at UFC 211. “The Texecutioner” is going to meet Marco Polo Reyes on May 13.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Vick dismissed the mentality that he has to promote himself to be noticed:

“It’s been really annoying, to be honest with you. I made a big deal about this after my last fight, about – I’m 6-1 in the UFC, and no one knows who the (expletive) I am. And I get tired of hearing all these clowns talk about, ‘You need to promote yourself.’ I’ve recently just made a training week video, I’ve been doing YouTube posts, and I’ve been doing stuff at a YouTube channel and everything.”

Vick feels the UFC plays a huge role in jump starting a fighter’s popularity.

“But all of these people who are popular the way they are, they’re not self-promoting. It’s not that they’re self-promoting. They became basically overnight stars because of the UFC’s promotion. And maybe from there, people were interested in the contents they have on their social media or whatever. But that (expletive) wouldn’t have blown up like that before the UFC created them.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest MMA News

Jon Jones

Jon Jones’ Manager Calls UFC’s Main Event Ban ‘Ridiculous’

0
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White claims to be sticking to his guns regarding Jon Jones' main event ban with the promotion. UFC 200...
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Not Planning on Waiting Long For Title Shot

0
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane would rather stay active than wait too long for a title opportunity. Macfarlane has made a case for getting a shot at the...
Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez: ‘I Want to be Involved in The Fights Everyone Wants to Watch’

0
Eddie Alvarez is eyeing fights that capture the attention of fans. Alvarez is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder, who is looking...
James Vick

James Vick Admits Lack of Recognition Has Been ‘Really Annoying’

0
James Vick is still discontent with being unknown despite the fact that he's 6-1 in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Vick will compete inside the...
Jon Jones

Jon Jones Responds to Daniel Cormier’s Comments on Fans Relating to Him

0
Jon Jones caught wind of Daniel Cormier's theory as to why fans relate to him. Cormier recently said that fans have sympathy for "Bones'" past...
Mauro Ranallo

Mauro Ranallo Explains His Disdain For Jerry Millen, Calls Him a ‘Piece of Sh*t’

0
Don't expect Mauro Ranallo and Jerry Millen to exchange Christmas cards later this year. Ranallo recently returned to mixed martial arts (MMA) commentary for Rizin...
Chael Sonnen

Bellator 180: Chael Sonnen Pens Poem for Wanderlei Silva

0
Chael Sonnen loves to try and get inside the head of his opponent. For Wanderlei Silva, the games started years ago and continued through their...
Luke Rockhold July 8

Luke Rockhold: Without Contenders, UFC has ‘No (Expletive) Division’

0
Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold spoke his mind during an appearance on The MMA Hour Monday. And it was feisty. Rockhold, who is currently...
Vitor Belfort

Vitor Belfort Training at Montreal’s TriStar Gym for Final UFC Fight

0
Heading into the final fight of his MMA career, Vitor Belfort has moved camps. MMA Fighting confirmed the news after TriStar's Alex Garcia posted...
UFC 211 Embeddedvideo

UFC 211 Embedded (Ep. 1): ‘I Got Some F*cking Awesome Sh*t’

0
The first episode of UFC 211 Embedded is here. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title holder Joanna Jedrzejczyk gets episode one started. She enjoys a...