James Vick-Evan Dunham in Works for August UFC Event

James Vick sent out a message on Twitter late Friday night claiming to be fighting Evan Dunham later this summer.

Thanx 4 finally accepting the fight @evandunham155 n ACTING like a man.u will see my straight right on your chin Aug 19th. #nofilter pic.twitter.com/bpOgYqjwSi — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) June 24, 2017

Vick, who recently moved into the UFC’s Top-15 for the lightweight division, has won two in a row over Marco Polo Reyes and Abel Trujillo. He is 7-1 overall inside the Octagon, losing only to Beneil Dariush.

Dunham, meanwhile, has rebounded from a three-fight losing skid with four consecutive victories. That includes decision defeats vs. Joe Lauzon and Ross Pearson.

UFC 215 is scheduled for August 19, but no location has been confirmed. Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves and Hector Lombard vs. Anthony Smith are both expected to take place at the event.