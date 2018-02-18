James Vick Gets Decision Win Over Francisco Trinaldo

Round 1:

A body kick lands for Vick and he comes inside with a nice couple of hooks. Trinaldo clinches up with Vick and pushes him against the cage. Vick lands a straight right hand that drops Trinaldo and goes for a guillotine. Trinaldo tries to transition into an arm and triangle but stands to pull guard for a guillotine. Vick escapes and stands up before landing a knee to Trinaldo’s skull. Trinaldo lands a kick to Vick’s body. The round comes to an end.

Round 2:

Trinaldo overswings and falls over. As he stands he eats a heavy body kick from Vick. Trinaldo gets the back clinch and takes Vick down. Vick is able to scramble and get up and throws a kick to the body. Trinaldo lands some hooks to Vick’s chin but he’s still standing. Another hard shot lands for Trinaldo and he throws one to the body. Vick fires back with a kick to the body of his own. The round comes to an end.

Round 3:

Vick comes out aggressively and is throwing some jumping attacks. Trinaldo continues to walk him down. Vick eats a couple of hooks to the chin and misses a jumping switch kick. Another body kick lands for Trinaldo and Vick continues to circle. A couple of body kicks land for Vick and he circles around the cage. Trinaldo clinches Vick against the cage and lands a few elbows before the round comes to an end.

Official result: James Vick def. Francisco Trinaldo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)