James Vick: ‘I Want to Fight Someone Ranked Above me’

James Vick is eyeing the next level of elite competition.

Vick became just the third fighter to beat Abel Trujillo inside the Octagon. Trujillo’s previous losses under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner were to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. “The Texecutioner” bounced back from his knockout loss to Beneil Dariush by submitting Trujillo in a dominant performance.

The lightweight recently appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” to talk about who he wants next. While Vick was originally set to face Johnny Case instead of Trujillo, he isn’t interested in rescheduling the bout:

“No disrespect to him, but I’m 6-1 in the UFC. He’s not ranked above me. I want to fight somebody above me. I’m not interested in fighting people who are ranked below me, because I’m 29, about to be 30 years old. I’m trying to be a world champion. I want to move up the ladder. I know that I fought Beneil (Dariush) and he was ranked above me and I blew that opportunity, but when I get another opportunity, I will get myself back where I need to be. I definitely feel like I’m a top fighter in the world, and I know that’s where I belong.”

Vick feels he has put the work in to be more recognized. He recalled talking to the UFC’s public relations group about his promotion.