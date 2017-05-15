James Vick Offers to Fill in For Kevin Lee or Michael Chiesa in Case of Injury

If an unfortunate situation were to force Kevin Lee or Michael Chiesa out of their June 25 bout, James Vick will be on standby.

Vick is coming off a first-round TKO victory over Marco Polo Reyes at UFC 211 this past Saturday night (May 13). With the victory, Vick is now 7-1 in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). “The Texecutioner” is now eyeing bigger opportunities.

One such opportunity would be as a fill-in for the UFC Fight Night 112 main event (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I said I want the winner of Kevin Lee and Michael Chiesa. And assuming I feel healthy – I do feel healthy right now, you never know maybe after a couple of days, maybe I feel something coming up – (but) I feel healthy, and I’m going to keep my weight down, and if one of them get injured, I’ll jump in there, step in and fight one of them in a heartbeat. Next week, next month.”

Vick went on to say that if all plans come to fruition with Lee vs. Chiesa, then he will take a break from fighting until the fall.

“If for some reason Kevin Lee or Chiesa don’t get injured or anything like that – I mean, I’m not wishing injury on anyone – but if they do get injured or something, I’ll gladly step in. If not, I’ll go ahead and chill for the summer and fight in the fall.”