James Vick Offers to Fill in For Kevin Lee or Michael Chiesa in Case of Injury

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
James Vick
Image Credit: Image Credit: Mark J. Rebilas of USA TODAY Sports

If an unfortunate situation were to force Kevin Lee or Michael Chiesa out of their June 25 bout, James Vick will be on standby.

Vick is coming off a first-round TKO victory over Marco Polo Reyes at UFC 211 this past Saturday night (May 13). With the victory, Vick is now 7-1 in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). “The Texecutioner” is now eyeing bigger opportunities.

One such opportunity would be as a fill-in for the UFC Fight Night 112 main event (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I said I want the winner of Kevin Lee and Michael Chiesa. And assuming I feel healthy – I do feel healthy right now, you never know maybe after a couple of days, maybe I feel something coming up – (but) I feel healthy, and I’m going to keep my weight down, and if one of them get injured, I’ll jump in there, step in and fight one of them in a heartbeat. Next week, next month.”

Vick went on to say that if all plans come to fruition with Lee vs. Chiesa, then he will take a break from fighting until the fall.

“If for some reason Kevin Lee or Chiesa don’t get injured or anything like that – I mean, I’m not wishing injury on anyone – but if they do get injured or something, I’ll gladly step in. If not, I’ll go ahead and chill for the summer and fight in the fall.”

Latest Episode of the MMA News Podcast (View All)

Latest MMA News

Dustin Poirier

Brian Stann Gets Fired up Over Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier Controversy

0
Brian Stann was none too pleased with the result of the Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier bout at UFC 211. The bout produced fireworks as...
James Vick

James Vick Offers to Fill in For Kevin Lee or Michael Chiesa in Case...

0
If an unfortunate situation were to force Kevin Lee or Michael Chiesa out of their June 25 bout, James Vick will be on standby. Vick...
UFC 211 Champions

UFC 211 Hangover: Miocic Reaching History, Jedrzejczyk Dominates Then Cries

0
Two champions entered, both left with gold intact at UFC 211. UFC 211 took place this past Saturday night (May 13). In the main event,...
video

Dana White Overly Impressed by Both Stipe Miocic, Joanna Jedrzejczyk

0
In this day and age, it seems as if UFC titles are getting passed around like hot potatoes. But Stipe Miocic and Joanna Jedrzejczyk...
Josh Appelt

Josh Appelt Not Bothered by Shannon Ritch’s Experience (Exclusive)

0
Josh Appelt is gearing up for his Gladiator Challenge heavyweight title defense against Shannon Ritch. Appelt will throw down with Ritch inside the Thunder Valley Casino...
Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns Explains What Went Wrong Against Michel Prazeres

0
Gilbert Burns is taking accountability for his loss to Michel Prazeres back in Sept. 2016. Burns took on Prazeres at UFC Fight Night 95 inside...
Joanna Jedrzejczyk Reebok

UFC 211 Reebok Payouts: Champions Rule The Roost & The Bank

0
The UFC 211 Reebok payouts are here and two title holders have topped the list. This past Saturday night (May 13), UFC 211 took place...
Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley Feels Demian Maia ‘Don’t Really Want None’

0
Tyron Woodley doesn't believe Demian Maia's grappling will have the same success against him as it did with others. This past Saturday night (May 13)...
Anthony Johnson

Anthony Johnson Details Next Career Move, Reveals Another Reason Why he Retired

0
Anthony Johnson is ready for the next chapter in his life. "Rumble" was known for being one of the most devastating strikers in mixed martial...
Junior dos Santos

Junior dos Santos Expresses Disappointment in UFC 211 Loss

0
Everything was going right for Junior dos Santos, but things didn't end the way he thought they would. Last night (May 13), dos Santos challenged...