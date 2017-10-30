James Vick Says Rankings Don’t Give up-And-Comers a Chance

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
James Vick
Image Credit: Mark J. Rebilas of USA TODAY Sports

James Vick is on the rise in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) lightweight division, but he still has an issue with rankings.

Despite going 6-1 under the UFC banner, Vick isn’t seen in the rankings. He’ll take on Joseph Duffy this Saturday night (Nov. 4) at UFC 217. Even with a win, a spot on the rankings isn’t guaranteed.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Vick expressed his issue with those who decide the rankings:

“They don’t want to give us up-and-comers a chance. They want guys like me and Joe Duffy – and we each could beat half the guys in the top 15 – they want us to fight each other so they don’t have to fight us. That’s what annoys me. They can say, ‘You had your chance, and you blew it.’”

