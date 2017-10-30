James Vick Says Rankings Don’t Give up-And-Comers a Chance

James Vick is on the rise in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) lightweight division, but he still has an issue with rankings.

Despite going 6-1 under the UFC banner, Vick isn’t seen in the rankings. He’ll take on Joseph Duffy this Saturday night (Nov. 4) at UFC 217. Even with a win, a spot on the rankings isn’t guaranteed.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Vick expressed his issue with those who decide the rankings:

“They don’t want to give us up-and-comers a chance. They want guys like me and Joe Duffy – and we each could beat half the guys in the top 15 – they want us to fight each other so they don’t have to fight us. That’s what annoys me. They can say, ‘You had your chance, and you blew it.’”