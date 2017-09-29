James Vick Says Top 10 Ranked Lightweights Avoid Him

James Vick is tired of being avoided by higher ranked opposition.

Vick, who is 7-1 under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner, isn’t even on the top 15 lightweight rankings. On Nov. 4, Vick will take on Joseph Duffy inside Madison Square Garden in New York City at UFC 217.

During a recent appearance on BJ Penn Radio, Vick expressed his frustration over top 10 lightweights:

“Basically all of these [top-10] guys want us killers [outside the top-10] to fight each other. It’s nuts how I lose to one guy in the top-10 (Beneil Dariush)– he was ranked like number 7 at the time or something – and I’m not good enough to fight in the top-10. But these guys lose like three or four fights in the top-10 and it’s like they’re grandfathered in and they can take as many losses as they want.”