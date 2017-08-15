Jamie Colleen Claims key Career Victory on ‘Dana White Contender Series’

By
Dana Becker
-

Jamie Colleen told her story to Laura Sanko in a special video released prior to the start of “Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.”

Colleen proceeded to go out on the program and score a win, defeating Tiffany Masters with an armbar finish in the final seconds of the third.

Most watching had Colleen down 2-0 on the scorecards, as she secured the submission with just 17 seconds remaining in the fight.

During her interview with Sanko, Colleen discussed why she fights. She holds a win over Danielle Taylor to her credit, as well.

Latest MMA News

Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather

NAC Executive on McGregor-Mayweather: ‘You Have to Change With The Times’

0
Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) executive Bob Bennett has responded to the criticism for approving Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather. McGregor and Mayweather will meet inside...
Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson Discusses Potential Bouts With Masvidal & Lawler

0
Stephen Thompson isn't opposed to bouts with Jorge Masvidal and Robbie Lawler. Thompson is coming off a majority decision loss to Tyron Woodley back in...
Demetrious Johnson

Fear not UFC Fans, the Promotion is Returning Hot & Heavy in September

0
Yes, this is one of the longest layoffs between UFC cards in recent memory. And for those that love sitting down each and every Saturday...
video

‘The Mac Life’ With Conor McGregor: Biking, Rowing, Fast Cars

0
Check out the second episode in the video blog series following Conor McGregor entitled The Mac Life. McGregor, who faces Floyd Mayweather next Saturday night...
video

Jamie Colleen Claims key Career Victory on ‘Dana White Contender Series’

0
Jamie Colleen told her story to Laura Sanko in a special video released prior to the start of "Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series." Colleen...
Load more