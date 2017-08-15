Jamie Colleen Claims key Career Victory on ‘Dana White Contender Series’

Jamie Colleen told her story to Laura Sanko in a special video released prior to the start of “Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.”

Colleen proceeded to go out on the program and score a win, defeating Tiffany Masters with an armbar finish in the final seconds of the third.

Most watching had Colleen down 2-0 on the scorecards, as she secured the submission with just 17 seconds remaining in the fight.

During her interview with Sanko, Colleen discussed why she fights. She holds a win over Danielle Taylor to her credit, as well.