Jan Blachowicz Hopes to Turn His Misfortune Around at UFC Gdansk

Jan Blachowicz believes he can rebound from his current slump.

Tomorrow (Oct. 21), Blachowicz will meet Devin Clark inside the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland. The bout will be featured on the main card of UFC Fight night 118. Blachowicz is just 1-4 in his last five outings.

Speaking to the media, Blachowicz said he can turn the tide with a win tomorrow (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I don’t like to lose. Nobody likes to lose. You train every day. This is something that you do for life. It means everything to me. I have to win this fight to prove to myself that I can still win. It’s not the end of Jan Blachowicz. It’s just the end of his bad luck.”