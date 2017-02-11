Jared Cannonier: ‘I Need to be The Matador Against Glover Teixeira’

Jared Cannonier respects the punching power of Glover Teixeira.

The former heavyweight will meet Teixeira inside the Octagon tonight (Feb. 11) inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. This’ll be the first time the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has held an event in Brooklyn.

“The Killa Gorilla” is pumped to be on the card (via Flo Combat):

“I couldn’t be more excited to have an opponent, especially one the caliber of Glover. I am excited for the challenge. I get to fight one of the most well rounded fighters in the division. I am happy to put myself to the test. I am going to do everything I can to come out on top.”

As for the power Teixeira packs in his strikes, Cannonier realizes he can’t play with fire. He laid out part of his strategy, and it involves not getting clipped:

“I think it’s going to be a stand-up and striking chess match. I can’t be reckless in there with a guy like Glover because he will knock me out. I have to be smart. I have to pick my spots. Fools rush in and I can’t do that type of thing. I have to be careful but I can’t be timid, either. I just need to fight intelligently and pick my shots. I need to do everything I can to make him open up. I need to be the matador.”

UFC 208’s main card airs live on pay-per-view (PPV) at 10 p.m. ET. This will be the first PPV event the UFC has put on in 2017. The main event features the inaugural women’s featherweight match-up between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.

Taking the co-main event slot will be future UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva looking for his first official win since 2012. Standing in his way is No. 8 ranked UFC middleweight Derek Brunson.