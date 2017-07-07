Jared Cannonier Batters Nick Roehrick For Third Round TKO Win

The light heavyweights are up next on the main card of The Ultimate Fighter Season 25 Finale (TUF 25 Finale), as Jared Cannonier takes on Nick Roehrick. Check it out:

Round 1:

Cannonier lands a clean right hand as Roehrick attempts to establish his jab. Cannonier lands a nice right hand again but Roehrick responds with one of his own. Cannonier begins to light things up on the feet and Roehrick’s face is showing the affects. Cannonier slips many of Roehrick’s strikes and is able to land a few nice counters. Roehrick comes in on a takedown and has Cannonier against the cage but they separate quickly. The round ends with both men throwing a jab.

Round 2:

Cannonier opens the round with some heavy shots but Roehrick eats them well. Cannonier landed a huge right hand and followed it up with a series of tremendous shots. Somehow Roehrick survives and continues on, attempting to land some hard shots of his own but is unsuccessful. Cannonier gets in on a takedown against the cage and lands a nice knee to the body. They seperate and the round ends with Cannonier just missing a body kick.

Round 3:

Cannonier starts the round off with a head-kick and blitzes Roehrick with a furry. He puts Roehrick down and the ref has finally seen enough. Cannonier picks up the TKO victory.

Official Result: Jared Cannonier def. Nick Roehrick via R3 TKO (punches, 2:08)