Jared Cannonier Wants to Remain Low-Key, Unlike Conor McGregor

Don’t expect Jared Cannonier to pull off a Conor McGregor strut.

Cannonier is set to do battle with Jan Blachowicz this Saturday night (Dec. 16). The bout will take place inside the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. It’ll be the featured bout on the UFC on FOX 26 prelims.

Cannonier realizes that he hasn’t generated a buzz within the UFC. That won’t make him start trash talking his opponents and longing for fame (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’m not trying to get on the fast track to anything. I’m trying to work my way up. I ain’t in a rush; I ain’t trying to get all famous and be the next Conor McGregor, doing coke and beating up gangsters and (expletive) like that. I’m good. I’m humble. I’m content. I’m just happy to be fighting for this organization and getting paid good money to where I can just fight.”

He went on to say that fighting and family are all he cares about.

“A lot of people get in this sport (are) trying to be popular, trying to be a personality. I’m just a person. I’m not a personality. There’s more to being just a person. People get in there and fake it and act. I ain’t trying to do all that. I ain’t got time for that. I just want to fight, be with my family. That’s it.”